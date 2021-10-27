RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the September 30th total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 93,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,544. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

