Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Amundi acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Robert Half International by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3,071.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

