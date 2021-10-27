Robert W. Baird Raises The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $350.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.05.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $316.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.42. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $318.85.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,248 shares of company stock valued at $56,363,377. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.