Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 211,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,668. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.80.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

