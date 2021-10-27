Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 201,748 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.48% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $931,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,788,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $278.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.15 and its 200 day moving average is $269.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $281.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

