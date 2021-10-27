Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 445,786 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $675,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

