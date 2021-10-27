Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 336,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.74% of Open Text worth $515,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

