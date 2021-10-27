Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.01% of U.S. Bancorp worth $851,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

