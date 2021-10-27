Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,355,700 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.47% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $602,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

