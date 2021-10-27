Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,316,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,885 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of Target worth $559,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $278,695,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Target by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Target by 70.0% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $258.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.86 and a 200-day moving average of $235.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

