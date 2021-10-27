Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,079,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.86% of Zoetis worth $760,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Zoetis by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $210.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $211.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

