Royal Bank of Canada Has $800.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $800,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VOO opened at $419.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.37 and a one year high of $421.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

