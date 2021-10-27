Royal Bank of Canada Has $911.80 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295,483 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.97% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $911,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

