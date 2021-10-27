Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.70% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $535,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

