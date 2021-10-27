Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUF.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE CUF.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.53. 597,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,101. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.67. Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.45.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.