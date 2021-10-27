Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUF.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE CUF.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.53. 597,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,101. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.67. Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.45.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

