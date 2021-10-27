Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 5,245 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of BlackRock worth $680,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 304.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 53.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3,663.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 60,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

BLK opened at $931.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $895.23 and a 200 day moving average of $871.05. The company has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.90 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

