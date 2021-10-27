Royal Bank of Canada Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$55.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AND. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.67.

Shares of AND stock traded down C$1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

