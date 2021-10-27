Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.70% of MarketAxess worth $474,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $404.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $396.17 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

