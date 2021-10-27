Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 645,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,103. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $19.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

