Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,542 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,972,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.80% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $561,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,605.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

