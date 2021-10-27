Royal Bank of Canada Sells 37,869 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,958,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.54% of Prologis worth $473,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $146.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.