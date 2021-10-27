Royal Gold (RGLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

