Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.79% of Royalty Pharma worth $694,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $359,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 381,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 162.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

