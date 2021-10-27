RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 138 at Peel Hunt

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price target upped by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RPS traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 126 ($1.65). 137,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,169. The company has a market cap of £349.66 million and a PE ratio of 59.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.70. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, insider John Douglas bought 100,000 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.