RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $148.18 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $58,558.92 or 0.99440949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $148.18 million and approximately $244,814.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001110 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.