Rublix Price Reaches $0.0263 (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Rublix has a total market cap of $545,238.37 and approximately $3,248.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,979.88 or 1.00168047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.68 or 0.06726599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

