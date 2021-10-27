RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Up 2%

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) were up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €33.32 ($39.20) and last traded at €33.25 ($39.12). Approximately 2,057,844 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.59 ($38.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.99.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

