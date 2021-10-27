Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,124. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.56.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

