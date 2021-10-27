SafeBlast Price Up 66.1% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $817,031.60 and $189,895.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,941.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.29 or 0.00950572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00268664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00233791 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028785 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.