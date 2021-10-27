SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $101,682.85 and $226.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00042526 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001195 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,672,136 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

