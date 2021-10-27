SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the September 30th total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PERS stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,295. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16.

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4,044.44%. This is an increase from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

SandRidge Permian Trust is a statutory trust, which engages in acquiring and holding royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

