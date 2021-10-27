Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 98.4% in October

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,342. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

