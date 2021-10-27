Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €55.20 ($64.94) and last traded at €55.20 ($64.94). Approximately 9,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.00 ($64.71).

The firm has a market cap of $529.33 million and a PE ratio of 40.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

