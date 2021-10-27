Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €149.08 ($175.39).

EPA SU traded up €2.24 ($2.64) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €142.84 ($168.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

