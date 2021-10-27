Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.33 ($173.33).

SU traded up €2.24 ($2.64) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €142.84 ($168.05). 626,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €149.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €139.65.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

