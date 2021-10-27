Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

