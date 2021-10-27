Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 135,155 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 717.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

