Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,756 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after buying an additional 201,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP opened at $297.31 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $301.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

