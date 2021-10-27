Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,968 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $33,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after buying an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58.

