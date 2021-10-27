Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.96

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.96 and last traded at $110.28, with a volume of 385604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

