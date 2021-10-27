ScPrime (SCP) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. ScPrime has a market cap of $8.66 million and $26,408.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069634 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003082 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,381,401 coins and its circulating supply is 38,697,790 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

