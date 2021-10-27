Scry.info (DDD) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $94,556.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00209862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00098650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

