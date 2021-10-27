Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Secom alerts:

Shares of SOMLY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. Secom has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Secom will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Secom

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.