Sentinel Hits Market Cap of $181.41 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $181.41 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,941,743,757 coins and its circulating supply is 5,356,108,297 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

