Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Service Co. International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 744,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,861. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

