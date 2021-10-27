Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.450 EPS.

SCI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. 744,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,230,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.