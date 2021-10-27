Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Service Co. International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.740-$1.040 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. 744,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $65.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

