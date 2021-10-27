Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.59

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.59 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 72.40 ($0.95), with a volume of 225,536 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £223.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

In other Severfield news, insider Kevin Whiteman purchased 65,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £49,870.44 ($65,156.05). Insiders acquired 65,954 shares of company stock worth $5,012,101 in the last three months.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

