Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.68 and last traded at $72.92. 40,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 984,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

