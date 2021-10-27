Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.940-$7.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.46 billion-$15.46 billion.

SHECY stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. 66,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,266. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

